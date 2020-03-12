Briar Woods student charged with forcible sodomy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Briar Woods High School student was arrested on charges connected to a sexual assault at the school.
19-year-old Malik Hayes was charged with forcible sodomy after it was reported that on February 11, 2020, Hayes and a peer were allegedly alone in a classroom when the incident occurred.
After a joint investigation with Loudoun County Public Schools and the counties commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Hayes was charged.
Hayes is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
