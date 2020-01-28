Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Reston

Nova

No one was injured.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICS BANK)

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Five people robbed a 7-Eleven in Reston, Virginia early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the five suspects robbed the convenience store on Soapstone Drive around 4:30 a.m. One of the suspects showed a gun and they left with some merchandise. All five were wearing masks.

Police are still processing the scene and do not yet have descriptions of the suspects.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories