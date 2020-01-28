Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Reston

No one was injured.

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Five people robbed a 7-Eleven in Reston, Virginia early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the five suspects robbed the convenience store on Soapstone Drive around 4:30 a.m. One of the suspects showed a gun and they left with some merchandise. All five were wearing masks.

Police are still processing the scene and do not yet have descriptions of the suspects.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.