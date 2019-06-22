Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 6.22.19

The first weekend of summer is a winner, but storms arrive early next week.

Good evening, and Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Welcome to the summer season, where we were able to kick things off on a much more comfortable note. Thanks to high pressure bringing in a drier air mass, we’ve been able to enjoy far less humid conditions from start to finish on this Friday. We’ll remain clear through the night with a decent breeze, which will set the stage for the most comfortable night we’ve had all week. High pressure will stick around through the day on Saturday, keeping the seasonable and comfortable trend in place for a little while longer. The only differences will be a slight increase in high temperatures and a decrease in wind speeds.

The second half of the weekend will start off quietly enough, but a warm front will gradually move northward and push through the region. As it does, we’ll watch as warmer and muggier weather return for the start of next week. Speaking of which, showers and thunderstorms are also possible on both Monday and Tuesday as we find ourselves in a warmer and more unstable air mass. Much of the second half of next week should remain generally dry beyond a few renegade showers and thunderstorms. Temperature wise, we’ll remain near or above average for the beginning of the summer season.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 57-62. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: 80-85. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Perhaps a shower or two. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt