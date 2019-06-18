Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 6.18.19

Good Monday evening, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. The new work week is off to a rather warm and humid start, and we’ve also had to deal with some scattered showers and thunderstorms along the way. Some spotty showers and thunderstorms remain in the cards for us as we go into the night, especially the further south and east you go. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11pm for the DC metro region. With a stalled frontal boundary just to our north, we’ll remain on the warm and unsettled side of things on Tuesday. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible once again with a warm and humid air mass in place. A few storms may be strong to severe, with a Marginal Risk for severe storms in place for much of Northern Virginia. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the primary concerns with any storm that gets fired up.

It’ll be a case of “Later, rinse, repeat” for the day on Wednesday. Another warm and humid air mass will lend itself to a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A better chance for storms comes along on Thursday as a cold front pushes eastward and actually clears the region. We’ll need to keep a close eye on the outlook through Thursday to determine what kind of severe risk will be in place. High pressure finally makes an appearance just as summer officially begins on Friday and lasts through the first half of the weekend. Unsettled weather comes back into the picture by Sunday and into early next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a storm or two. Lows: 67-72. West winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs: 84-89. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt