Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 6.14.19

Good Thursday evening, everyone! Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the region earlier in the day, but a few showers cannot be ruled out before the night is all said and done. Once we get beyond the midnight hour, we should begin the slow but gradual clearing process that takes us into Friday. High pressure to our south and west will move toward the East Coast and assert more than enough influence to keep the area dry for the end of the work week. It’ll also be rather windy at times, with northwesterly gusts approaching 25 mph at times. At least it’ll be sunnier through the day, so there’s always that!

High pressure will slide eastward on Saturday, but we’ll remain mainly dry by day. As this area of high pressure moves eastward, our winds will turn to a more southerly direction. This will help bring in more warmth and moisture, though not to an uncomfortable extent. A cold front will then slowly sink into the region on Sunday, kicking up temperatures and increasing the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. This front will linger near the region through the middle of next week, keeping spotty shower and thunderstorm chances in place for much of the region. Temperature wise, Monday remains rather warm and humid before we take the edge off the heat through next Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Some early showers and a rumble of thunder or two are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing. Lows: 52-57. West winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 71-76. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain overnight. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a few storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 80 degrees.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt