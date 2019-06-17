46th Annual Antique Car Show comes back for another Father’s Day

Over the last twenty years the car show has been on Father's Day to offer a nice family outing.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — For the last 46 years, Fairfax County has put on the Antique Car Show to show off some of the historical cars from all over the country.

Hundreds of cars gathered on the Sully Historic Site in Chantilly, Virginia. The car show has purposely been held on Father’s Day for the last 20 years as a way for the family to get out and enjoy some classic cars together.

Officials say the show offers a history lesson of cars through ages for kids.

“The earliest cars we have around are from 1901-1902 and then we have an exhibit on our walkway that talks about transportation in the Northern Virginia area,” said Carol McDonnell, Manager of Sully Historic Site.

The car show went on to have a parade through Chantilly, displaying some of the oldest and most stylish cars.