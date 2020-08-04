Norton demands answers from Secret Service after questionable arrest

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) is demanding answers after two women were arrested on the National Mall.

Norton says the women were with their babies near the World War II Memorial when police mistakenly identified their car as a vehicle that had been stolen. Norton says a Secret Service vehicle crashed into their car. An officer is accused of pointing a rifle at one of the women before both women were handcuffed and separated from their children.

Norton also says neither officer wore a facial covering during the incident.

“Such an incident must not be tolerated anywhere – but it will not be tolerated in our nation’s capital,” Norton said. “I am demanding answers to several specific questions, including why these mothers were arrested at all when it was apparent that their license plate did not match the one on the stolen car and why were they never read their Miranda rights.”

Norton’s letter was sent Tuesday and asks for a response in writing within five business days. Read the full letter below.

MORE DC NEWS FROM WDVM