Northern Virginia company tests out new cleaning technology for offices

FALLS CHURCH, Va (WDVM)– A Northern Virginia business is testing out new UVC light and air technology to combat the spread of germs and help protect employees Technology to combat the coronavirus and help protect employees.

Christian Pinkston, owner of a digital marketing firm said it would be a breach of trust to expect employees to come back after the pandemic is over. “I just didn’t feel confident asking them to come back whenever its time into an environment that I couldn’t reasonably guarantee was going to be safe for them, it would almost be a breach of trust,” said Pinkston.

Pinkston says his company is now the first in the nation to install state of the art technology designed to combat COVID-19.

“So when you walk off of our elevator into our floor you’ll go through this portal UVC portal that looks like a high tech metal detector at the airport and so everyone who comes in will be disinfected from all of the viruses and germs that they might be carried into the office,” said Pinkston.

Along with the UV portal, the company also implemented UV lights throughout the office and an air cleaning circulation system.

“We have coated the entire office in a titanium dioxide solution, it’s called ACT clean coat. It’s totally safe, the active ingredient is in toothpaste and has natural anti-microbial properties. So whenever a piece of the virus or germ or micro hits the surface that’s been treated it will kill coronavirus for instance in five seconds,” said Pinkston.

Fred Maxik is a former scientist at NASA, a global expert on UV light and founder of Healthe® says UV lights are known to kill bacteria and viruses but what’s new about UVC lights is that it is able to effectively kill these viruses with no impact on human skin or eyes.

“So the things we’ve worried about in the past with exposure to UVC are not present when we go with a 22 emitter (Far-UVC), which is why we can use it in different places and can deploy it in new and novel structures like what we saw at Pinkston’s,” said Maxik.

Far UVC lights have not yet been approved by the FDA or the EPA.