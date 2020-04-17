Northam says Virginia not ready to reopen: ‘We’re still seeing more cases each day’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia is not ready to fully reopen its economy the day after demonstrators protested outside the state capitol for the governor to loosen restrictions enforced in response to the virus.

During his briefing Friday on the state’s coronavirus response, Northam explained that guidelines provided by the federal government to reopen the country go along with Virginia’s plans to lift its restrictions on businesses during the pandemic.

“Yesterday, I was on the phone with President Trump to discuss the White House guidelines for how we as states move forward,” Northam said. “Those guidelines are consistent with everything we in Virginia have been doing and will continue to do a phased approach based on science and data.”

The guidelines outlined by the White House on Thursday require that states have strong testing and declining infections for 14 days. Northam said Friday that Virginia is not there yet.

“We have not met that criteria,” the governor explained. “We’re still seeing more cases each day, not fewer. So we are not there yet. In fact, we saw 600 new cases today, an increase of about 8 percent.”

State health officials reported Friday that 231 people have died from COVID-19 in Virginia. Of the 48,997 people tested for the virus, 7,491 have tested positive, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard shows that 1,308 people — confirmed positive COVID-19 patients (809) and those with tests pending (499) — are in the hospital as of Friday.

There are 400 patients who are in the ICU and 224 currently on a ventilator. The dashboard shows that 1,110 people in total have been discharged after being hospitalized with the virus.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.