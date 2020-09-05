Northam asks Va. Supreme Court for another extension on state’s eviction moratorium

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam is asking the Virginia Supreme Court for another extension on the state’s eviction moratorium, which is set to expire Monday, Sep. 7.

“Housing remains a bedrock to moving beyond the pandemic and into economic recovery,” Northam wrote in a letter to the court on Sep. 3. “It is with these twin aims in mind that I again respectfully request that the Court extend and renew its Order of Judicial Emergency suspending unlawful detainer proceedings and the insurance of writs of eviction until Oct. 1, 2020.”

Northam stated that roughly 3,000 households have eviction judgements filed against them between June and August. These households could face homelessness is the court does not decide to extend the moratorium.

On Tuesday, Sep. 1, The Trump Administration announced that it would temporarily stop residential evictions. The halt was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Northam said in the letter that he was unsure of how Trump’s recent federal moratorium would be implemented.

“While we continue to work with the General Assembly on protections that will enable more landlords and tenants to utilize the relief funding, I write to seek additional time from this Court,” Northam wrote.