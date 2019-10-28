North Hagerstown High School selected to create ornaments for National Christmas Tree celebration

Paul Morigi for the National Park Foundation 56 trees surround the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park each year. The trees are decorated with ornaments created by students in each state, territory and the District of Columbia.

This is the 97th year for the National Christmas Tree Lightening ceremony.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — North Hagerstown High School was the only school in Maryland to be selected to create ornaments for the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 56 schools were selected around the country. The ornaments will be decorated on 56 smaller trees around the National Christmas Tree. The trees represent each U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia.

NPS worked with the U.S. Department of Education to identify elementary, middle, and high schools.

“America Celebrates” display will begin on Thursday, December 5th.

