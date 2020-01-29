North Cameron St. in Winchester causing safety concerns for residents

North Cameron St. construction has been causing safety concerns for the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Winchester, Va. (WDVM)–The flow of traffic on one Winchester street is causing concern for some residents.

North Cameron Street has been under construction since September to put in water and sewer lines for the area. The construction site sits directly across from the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley where dementia and Alzheimer patients frequently go. Major concerns come from cars driving too fast through the construction site or going the wrong way when passing through.

“We really wish people would slow down and just pay attention to your surroundings, really not watch what is going on construction-wise. It’ll be completed shortly and it’ll be a much better street. Just give us some more time and please be careful when you go through there,” said Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Manager Drew Brady.

The construction is expected to be finished in February.