Nora Roberts Foundation will match donations to a local museum

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Nora Roberts, an author and Maryland native, is a frequent donor to the Discovery Station museum, located in downtown Hagerstown. But this year she decided to take her philanthropy one step further and invited the public to donate along with her. For the rest of 2020, the Nora Roberts Foundation will match all donations to the Discovery Station, up to $50,000.

“When we spoke with [the Foundation] about their yearly contribution to the museum,” said Brittany Wedd, executive director of the Discovery Station, “they offered for it to be a matching campaign, so they’d, in turn, encourage other people to support us.”

The Discovery Stations’ main goal is to improve children’s education in the Hagerstown area. The museum focuses heavily on “STEAM” (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) skills, and has distributed over 3,000 educational kits to children in need during the coronavirus pandemic. And this mission statement matches Nora Roberts’ goals perfectly.

“The Nora Roberts Foundation’s main goal is literacy,” said Kathryn Pong, VP of Operations of the Nora Roberts Foundation. “Though we also support arts organizations, children’s organizations, and other humanitarian efforts.”

After being closed from March through July during Maryland’s lockdown, the Discovery Station already has plans for the funds. The museum lost multiple streams of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic and is planning on using the money it will raise to continue funding its operations and programs.

The museum is also already planning what its next moves will be to help the public at large. According to Wedd, there are several projects underway, including giving out at least double the number of “STEAM” kits that were given out this year.

For more information about the donation drive, visit the Discovery Station’s website.