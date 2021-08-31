Nonprofit in eastern panhandle gives hope to youth through mentoring

SPRING MILLS, W.Va. (WDVM) — For so many West Virginia families these are stressful times, but one nonprofit is reaching out to help kids meet all the challenges.

Six people in a small eastern panhandle community are making a big difference for kids. Chris Stevens faced battles of his own being raised in the fastest-growing region of West Virginia. His family, like so many others, had to deal with addiction in the household. He and like-minded parents want the next generation of kids growing up here to have positive influences in their lives, hope, opportunity.



“Some of their parents actually lost their jobs to COVID,” Stevens explained. “Some of the parents are single parents and have a couple kids and just aren’t able to swing the extra money to buy all the school supplies they need.”

That’s why he and neighbor Laurie Scott, also a parent, started Vividvision to reach this generation of kids. Laurie grew up in a single-parent household, and her brother battled addiction. Laurie and Chris reached out to others with the same “vision.”

“We started with just six like-minded people,” said Scott. “They had a vision and they had a dream and we have built from the ground up.”

They get backpacks for the kids and engage them in constructive projects. They eventually want a facility staffed with professional child therapists for their venture.

“Especially with the world that we live in right now, everything is so stressful, so we would like to be able to alleviate some of that stress for the parents and for the kids,” Scott said.

They want VividVision to leave a legacy.

“One of these kids that we help 10 or 15 years down the road might remember that we helped them, and that might inspire them to do the same thing we’re doing 15, 20 years down the road,” Steven said.

That’s a long-range vision for VividVision, but for now they’re just focused on a wholesome family event in the region to observe Halloween. While VividVision launched in Berkeley County, it has expanded into neighboring Jefferson and Morgan Counties as well.