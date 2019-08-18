Non-profit raises money to help K-9’s battle heat exhaustion

(HAGERSTOWN, Md) A non-profit organization is raising money to help k-9s to battle heat exhaustion.

The third annual “Cruzin for K-9s” event was hosted at Hagerstown speedway which attracted hundreds of from surrounding counties to show their support to K-9s and law enforcement. The event featured the K-9 demonstration program, medical helicopters demonstration, and a memorial ceremony.

President of protection-four-paws, Tina Richardson says there are more than 40 K-9 dogs are waiting for the kit. “Currently we have 42 dogs in our waitlist need a heat alarm system for their vehicles.” she said. She also mentioned the cost of the kit will be around $1,300 to $2,600 dollars.

The ride will consist of a Convoy leaving M & S Harley-Davidson, Inc.. in Chambersburg and arriving at Hagerstown Speedway who has donated their facility to kick off the event.

All donations will contribute to the fund that helps law enforcement to purchase AceK9 Heat Alarm system.