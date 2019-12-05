Non-profit, local businesses chip in to renovate home for family devastated by house fire

A Mount Airy family lost their home, possessions and even a pet in a devastating fire last month

MOUNT AIRY, Md (WDVM) — A Mount Airy family lost their home, possessions and even a pet in a devastating fire last month. Now, a faith-based non-profit is teaming up with dozens of local businesses to perform a Christmas miracle.

“Everyday since a week ago Monday, we’ve had crews here anywhere from eight people to 20 and that’ll happen until the project is done,” said Paul Foss, founder of non-profit, Waterboyz for Jesus.

It’s one of the largest and most expensive projects the organization has ever tackled: renovating a double-wide trailer home that had severe water damage.

“I got some emails from people in the community here who said this has happened, the fire has happened, a family is homeless,” Foss explained.

On November 18th, a family was inside their mobile home when they heard knocking on their windows and neighbors shouting.

“And they said “Hey, there’s fire on the deck,” and we opened the door and all the deck is [on] fire,” explained owner of the home, Bianca.

Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident with aid from surrounding fire rescue units. According to a post on the department’s social media, the flames were under control after about 45 minutes, but the home was a total loss.

That’s when Foss and nearly 25 local businesses stepped into makeover another mobile home the family recently purchased.

A GoFundMe page has raised about more than $7,000 and with donated tools and supplies in hand, these volunteers are getting to work on installing new flooring, replacing the roof and more.

“I took it on my heart. I came up here and we’re just here to do whatever they need done. At first we talked about sub-floors, we talked about drywall, it doesn’t matter I’m just here to serve,” said Sean Moone with Moone’s Handyman Contracting.

The goal is to welcome the family back into their new home before Christmas day.

“Oh my god, I feel really happy. I don’t have the words to say thank you. They are doing everything for my family,” Bianca said.

Foss says a local church has managed to raise $13,000 to help support the family and the $20,000 renovation project.