Non-profit holds panel event to tell the story “Behind the Sign”

HAYMARKET, Va (WDVM) – A non-profit organization held an event at Haymarket Town Park on Friday, to discuss the story behind the protest sign.

Activists held a panel discussion to answer questions about the Black Lives Matter movement and featured various speakers within the community.

“Behind the Sign” was created as a way to provide more insight behind the growing social movement, calling for police reform and raising more awareness for social justice.

The event was created by a recently formed non-profit called “A Group of Friends,” looking to change the conversation and narrative about being black in america.

Chris McMillan was one of the speakers at the event, saying education is a step in the direction of having the tough conversations.

“If you have a neighbor, you guys need to have that conversation. It’s not going to not be easy, but it’s necessary,” McMillan said. “You got coworkers, have that conversation. Guess what? It’s not going to not be easy, but it’s necessary.”

Prince Williams County Acting Chief of Police Lieutenant Colonel Jarad Phelps participated in the panel and said he wants the police to be a part of the conversations for police reform.

“We need to invest more into our human services yes, and hopefully, eventually things can level out on some things,” Phelps said. “But it really starts with, I wouldn’t say defund the police, but we do need to take a hard stock on how how we’re funding these other social service programs to make sure they are getting the appropriate resources they need.”

Event organizers say the event served as an opportunity to educate the predominantly white community on what it means to be an ally for social justice.