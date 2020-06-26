Nominations open for Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame has opened their nominations, looking to recognize members of the community.

Current members of the hall of fame include swimmer Katie Ledecky, high school football coach Bob Milloy, and several others.

Hall of Fame Board Member Jim Neustad said the induction ceremony will likely have an online component this year, but they are excited to recognize more prominent members of the athletic community

“The idea was to form an organization that honors people related to the athletic field, whether it be coaches, athletes, announcers, writers,” Neustad said. “Anything to do with athletics who have done exceedingly well and brought some kind of recognition to the county.”

Nominations are open unitl July 15 and inductees will be be announced later this summer.