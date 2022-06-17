The festival said Amazon Music would offer a live stream with two channels, covering multiple stages at the event.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The city will be packed with tens of thousands of people for Something in the Water, the festival that’s the creation of Pharrell Williams.

The three-day event has many features, but the big draw is all the big name singers and musicians who are part of it. The lineup includes performances by Usher, Pusha T, Dave Matthews Band, Ashanti and Ja Rule, and Pharrell, himself. (The list, by the way, just keeps going, and going, and going…)

If you didn’t snag a ticket for SITW, that’s not a problem. Amazon Music is streaming performances each day beginning at 3 p.m.

The live stream is available through the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video. But, wait, there’s more.

There will be two channels of content available, which will allow people to watch multiple stages at the festival at the same time.