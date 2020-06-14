No foul play suspected in one-month-old’s death

As this time, the investigation is currently ongoing.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM)– A one-month-old infant’s death is under investigation after Pennsylvania State Police found the infant dead in a hotel.

According to Information Officer Trooper Megan Ammerman, first responders arrived at the Budge Inn Motel off Molly Pitcher Highway at 3:30 a.m. for reports of a one-month-old boy that died. The infant was transported to the Chambersburg Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Trooper Ammerman say that all parties involved with the infant are being investigated at this time, but there are no signs of foul play involved. As this time, the investigation is currently ongoing.