No. 21 Oklahoma State at West Virginia: Mountaineer GameDay, TV/stream info, and more

The Mountaineers are back home this weekend to send off their seniors in their last regular season home game against Oklahoma State. West Virginia is coming off their first ranked victory of the season and are up against one of the top players in the country in the Cowboys’ Chuba Hubbard.

Start your Saturday with Mountaineer GameDay!

Start your gameday with Scott Nolte and Amanda Mazey in studio with Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell live from Manhattan. The gang will preview the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Cowboys and give inside analysis on all things West Virginia football.

Mountaineer GameDay airs at 10 a.m. ET on your local Nexstar affiliates and 11 a.m. ET on AT&T SportsNet (check your local listings).

Match-up preview

West Virginia is coming off their biggest win of the season to date, upsetting No. 24 Kansas State on the road 24-20.

The Mountaineers found new life in their offense behind quarterback Jarret Doege, who found the end zone 3 times in the victory. Two of those scores were to George Campbell, a senior wide receiver who leads the team with 6 receiving touchdowns.

West Virginia’s defense ultimately sealed the victory, with a pair of takeaways by the secondary in crucial moments of the game. The first of those was an interception by senior safety Josh Norwood, whose season was ended as a result of the play — another hit to the Mountaineers’ already-battered roster.

They will have their hands full against the Cowboys, who are led by the running back Hubbard. He is currently the most prolific offensive player in FBS football, totaling 1,850 all-purpose yards through 10 games this year.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace is out for the season for Oklahoma State, which means Dillon Stoner is now the favorite target of quarterback Spencer Sanders. They don’t seem to have lost a step, though, as the duo have connected for two multi-touchdown outings in the two games since.

Mountaineers are underdogs once again

Depending on where you look, the Cowboys are between 7 and 8-point favorites on the Mountaineers.

Watching from home?

The Mountaineers are on national television once again! This week’s game kicks off at noon ET on ESPN2. You can also stream the match-up on the WatchESPN app, or follow our live game log right here on WVIllustrated.com.