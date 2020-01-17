No. 12 West Virginia at Kansas State: TV/Stream info, tip time, odds, and more

The 12th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) are taking off for their second road trip of the season when they face Kansas State (7-9, 0-4 Big 12) at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup tips off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Tip the weekend off with The Bob Huggins Show!

Tony Caridi sits down with Coach Huggins to get his thoughts on the Mountaineers’ first several conference games as the team sits at 3-1 so far in the Big 12. Huggins will give the inside scoop on what goes on when the cameras are off, as well as the scouting report and gameplan for Kansas State.

Plus, Warren Baker stops by the show to give his thoughts on the Mountaineers so far in Big 12 play in “Courtside with Bake.”

Matchup Preview

The Wildcats are in a massive slump having lost four straight games and nine of their last 12, while West Virginia has begun to play some of their best basketball of the season.

West Virginia has a clear advantage in several categories, especially rebounding. The Mountaineers average 42 boards per contest, which is tops in the Big 12. Kansas State, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the conference with an average of 33.5 rebounds per game. Much of WVU’s efforts come from Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, who are the leading and second-leading rebounders in the league.

The Wildcats do create one major obstacle for a West Virginia win, and that’s ball security. Behind Xavier Sneed and Carter Diarra’s defensive prowess, KSU leads the conference in steals, generating 8.56 extra possessions for themselves per game. West Virginia has struggled to take care of the ball, giving up a conference-worst 244 turnovers so far this season.

Who’s favored?

Lines haven’t been released for this matchup yet, but West Virginia is 73.4-percent favorites to win this matchup according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

So far this year, West Virginia is 10-6 against the spread, beating it in their last five contests. Kansas State is 5-11 against the spread this year.

Where to watch

This contest tips off on ESPNU on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. The game can also be streamed on the WatchESPN app.

Listening on the radio? Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs will have the call on the Mountaineer Sports Network by Learfield IMG. West Virginia Illustrated will also have updates from the WVU Coliseum on our live game log as well as on social media.