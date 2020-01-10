New State Chair for Maryland’s Democratic Committee

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The start of the New Year brings a new State Chair for the state of Maryland’s Democratic Central Committee.

Representatives from throughout Maryland’s counties gathered to welcome Yvette Lewis. She previously served from 2011-2014 but wanted to come back to inspire democratic Americans in Maryland. She believes Maryland is in a powerful position because together the democrats have the potential to turn Pennsylvania blue, hold Virginia and possibly turn North Carolina. But most importantly, Lewis wants to win Maryland.

“We are the party that represents the values that America says we are, so I want to be sure we reflect that,” said Lewis. “We talk about those kitchen-table issues that are important every single day, but people need to know, we’re the party that will fight for them.”

Lewis says Maryland’s arms are open wide, they are tired of arguing and just want to find the people’s solution.