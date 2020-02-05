New PSU wide receiver coach excited for atmosphere at Beaver Stadium

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Newly hired wide receiver coach Taylor Stubblefield has been all over the country at various spots during his coaching career. Penn State is his latest stop, after spending just one season at the University of Miami.

Stubblefield is no stranger to Beaver Stadium, however. The former Purdue University standout played in Beaver Stadium during the 2004 season against Penn State and caught a touchdown.

Now that he is a coach for the Nittany Lions, Stubblefield is excited to coach in front of the Penn State fans, and more importantly, win.