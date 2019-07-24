New Ninja Warrior Camp helps trains kids

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Inspired by the popular Ninja Warrior TV show, kids in Frederick County, Maryland are getting their shot at training on obstacle courses in a new summer camp.

On any given day, the Ballenger Creek Park is just a park. But this week, it’s an obstacle course for aspiring ninja warriors.

“I really want to be on that show because I love climbing, and I love just competing,” said participating camper, Sydney Gibson.

The 15 participating kids are going through the show-inspired camp that teaches moves in parkour and obstacle course training.

“[American] Ninja Warrior is namely focused on upper-body, mostly. There’s a lot of lower-body, but mainly upper-body obstacles. Parkour is the art over, under, around any obstacle,” explained Shawn Hess, one of the two instructors for the Coyle Outside Ninja Warrior Parkour camp.

The camp is designed to cater to all physical capabilities kids may walk in with.

Some participants are athletes and have a better sense of movement and others are testing their strength for the first time.

“Some of the kids come with a background, some of the kids come cause they see ninja warrior-parkour and they’re excited to try it out. This camp is very beginner-based,” said Hess.

The training includes challenges of the rope course, scaling up a rock climbing wall, and one of the more difficult elements: rolling along with the balance tank.

“It was really hard. It was kind of confusing to learn how to do it,” explained participating camper, Laura Gunning.

Despite the many falls, these kids are getting back up- some with the hope of one day competing for the ninja warrior title.

“This is probably the most fun camp I’ve done. After it ends, I will definitely keep practicing because I do want to be on the show one day,” said Gibson.

The camp instructors say the Ninja Warrior-Parkour camp will be back at Ballenger Creek Park in august.