New National Park Service C&O Canal headquarters in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Williamsport will be the new headquarters site for the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Park, and with it, 70 new jobs and an annual payroll of $5 million.

The National Park Service has chosen the former Miller Lumber Company site for construction of the project to begin next year with a target completion late in 2021. Groundbreaking is set for next August.

By relocating the headquarters from its current location in Hagerstown, the Park Service says the experience for visitors to the C&O Canal National Historic Park will be enhanced.