New Myersville library features hidden gem of the community

MYERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A new Myersville Library opens it’s doors this weekend. What’s special about this library is that it features a historic display.

One of the original community trolley’s, Trolley #150, is on display to pay tribute to Myersville’s rich history. This trolley was built in 1918 and used to run through the area.

The Town of Myersville purchased the car from private owner Don Easterday in 2017 and refurbished it to be preserved and incorporated into the new library.

“For many years it belonged to Mr. Easterday, and he ran a community trolley festival,” said Marian Currens, the library’s Branch Administrator. “We really try to represent the communities we serve. So this is the perfect way to share both its history and shared memory.”

The Myersville Library’s grand opening will take place on Saturday, August 24th.