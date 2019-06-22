New Montgomery County Community College building to bring more jobs to the area

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–The Montgomery Community College campus in Germantown will have a new building meant to bring more businesses into the area.



It’s a building that will carry cyber and technology companies from private companies and it will come with a $40 million price tag.



“$40 million is actually a pretty reasonable price tag,” says Martha Schoonmaker Executive Director of PIC MC (The Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology.) “It’s an exciting opportunity for Germantown to grow, to attract more business and industry here,” she adds, “Which means more jobs for our students.” This could translate to regional economic growth.



This project comes partly from the Maryland Rise Zone program which provides incentives for companies to be on higher education grounds. “We are the only community college and the only site in Montgomery County now with the rise zone,” says Schoonmaker.

Lease rates for the building are still under negotiation and will still need to be pre-leased before a shovel enters the ground.