New Middletown Main Street Visitor Center to open in historic building

MIDDLETOWN, Md (WDVM) — A $50,000 state grant will go a long way towards renovating the new home of the Main Street Middletown Visitor Center.

“We do get a lot of tourists who come through town and we want to be able to give them all the information about how wonderful Middletown is,” explained for manager Main Street Middletown, Becky Axilbund

Main Street Middletown, a non-profit which aids local businesses and promotes tourism, recently moved into a historic 950-square-foot building located at 19 West Main Street.

The non-profit was previously housed within the Middletown Town Hall, but when the space became available after a 50-year business closed its doors, Axilbund says they jumped at the opportunity.

The building dates back to about 1870 and was originally a harness shop.

Plans are to expose and rehabilitate the original walls, repair the floors and install a new HVAC system.

Much of these renovations are possible due to funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community. Additionally, Main Street Middletown has also received grant funding from Preservation Maryland and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

“We feel like this will give that visitor the first step of not only where to go, but how can we support the local businesses,” Axilbund explained.

Main Street Middletown estimates all renovations will be completed next year.