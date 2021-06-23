New funding to help expand community corrections at Jefferson County Day Report Center

State funding from West Virginia complemented with a grant from the Jefferson County Commission will help expand community corrections programs.

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County is expanding its community corrections program. State funding and a $155,000 grant from the county commission’s Fiscal Year ’22 budget will help with addiction counseling and treatment programs.

It is a way to move eligible offenders from behind bars to productive employment and/or education and job training. Kelly Franklin with the Jefferson Day Report Center says her program works closely with the court system.

“Circuit court, magistrate court make a lot of referrals to our program here for services that is for psychiatry, for psychologists, treatment, drug screening,” Franklin explained.

Services from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are available to those making the transition to the community corrections program.