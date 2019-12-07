New Exhibit showcases the underground railroad in Rockville

News

by: Erica Huckaby

Posted:

ROCKVILLE, Md., (WDVM)– Peerless Rockville opens their new exhibit called Forging Freedom Friday evening at the historic Red-brick courthouse. It’s an exhibit highlighting the underground railroad and the slaves who escaped in Rockville.

“There were some pretty influential people who were enslaved here and fought against that and really fought to not only secure their own freedom but to influence generations after them,” said Nancy Pickard, executive director of Peerless Rockville.

Gale George is the third great-granddaughter of John and Arabella Weems who escaped captivity in Rockville. George says that learning about the history of her family has changed her outlook on life.

“I feel really honored because I’m speaking for my ancestors to articulate where we’ve come our level of appreciation and determination to get free and how that trickled down to us over the generations,” said George.

The Forging freedom exhibit is open to all and will host a series of speaker events throughout the year.

