New MVA location in Gaithersburg changes the game by guaranteed shorter wait times

New DMV customer service center gurantees you will be seen in 15 minutes or less.

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM)– Going to the MVA can be dreadful for most people but a new location in Gaithersburg is looking to change that.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration opened a new customer service center in Walnut Hill shopping center in Gaithersburg where customers are guaranteed to be seen within 15 minutes of their appointment time. Officials say this new center provides residents with more opportunities to update their old ID to the new federally mandated real ID which takes effect October 1.

“This was amazing in all the years of renewing a driver’s license its usually a long process, you take a number, you have to wait forever… I walked in, had my appointment and immediately sat down and I’m in and out in like 15 minutes, it was great,” said enthusiastic customer Jennifer Hendricks.

According to MDOT officials, 62% of Montgomery County residents are Real ID compliant. There is no word yet on whether or not this location will remain open indefinitely.

This location is an appointment-only center.