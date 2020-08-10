NEW DETAILS: dozens of residents and staff at Pine Lodge Center test positive for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020: There are new developments in the COVID-19 outbreak at Pine Lodge Center in Beckley, WV. According to representatives of Genesis Health Care, which runs Pine Lodge, there were 49 new cases of the virus identified on Monday morning.

There are 35 residents and 14 staff members who have positive results from the latest round of testing. According to a release, a significant number of the new positives are asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

ORIGINAL STORY — 8:20 a.m. July 30, 2020: Eight people at Pine Lodge Center in Beckley tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Richard Feifer, the Chief Medical Officer, four residents and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was discovered on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Feifer also explained the facility has been following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Pine Lodge is also in contact with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Here are some protocols that were put in place:

-Screening residents and patients for symptoms – three times daily

-Actively screening and taking temperatures of all staff upon building entry

-Requiring all staff to wear personal protective equipment

-Visitation restrictions, except for exceptional circumstances, such as end-of-life situations

-Cancellation of all outside medical appointments except for medically necessary, time-sensitive and life-saving treatments, such as dialysis and chemotherapy

-To make things easier for families, we have implemented the ability for families and loved ones to perform video conferencing calls using Zoom technology

-We have notified patients, residents and families and will update them via regular video conference calls

For additional information, visit their website.

LATEST POSTS: