New COVID-19 Testing site opens in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va (WDVM) – With the spread of the new Omicron variant and holidays quickly approaching, the demand for COVID-19 testing is on the rise.

One company, Curative, is tackling the pandemic one test at a time.

“Curative brings fast, easy, safe testing to the communities of need, and we’re really happy to be opening another site in the greater Manassas area,” said Black Lackey, Curative Senior Director of Operations.

The new site launched a week ago is located outside the Manassas Park City Hall. The site allows residents to be tested at various hours throughout the week and weekend.

The site hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, and Saturday from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

For more information, visit www.curative.com