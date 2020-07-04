New classes available for seniors learning technology

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Senior Planet Montgomery has a new set of classes starting Monday to help teach seniors some new tricks with their technology.

Designed for county residents 60 and up, classes are offered online and can teach easy to learn classes on things like smart phones, online shopping, video calls and more.

Montgomery County Public Information Officer Ian Greenberger said especially in this time of isolation, they recognized a need for older citizens to get connected.

“People who want to learn a new skill, they have the time but they just don’t take advantage of the things that are right in front of them,” Greenberger said. “Every one of their classes is geared to do that.”

There is no limit on how many people can virtually attend the free classes and participants can take the class with any computer, smart phone or smart device they have.