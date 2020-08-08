New cat café in Alexandria has successful adoption rate

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Have you ever wanted to sit and have a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, and be surrounded by dozens of cats? That dream is now a reality at the new Alexandria cat café, Mount Purrnon.

Customers are able to come get lunch and hang out in the restaurant portion, and then head upstairs to play with the adoptable cats. The cats and food are held in separate rooms, to comply with health code guidelines.

The restaurant and bar opened to the public this past week, and they have already had three adoptions. The cats come from Fancy Cats Rescue Team in Fairfax. The café works with the shelter in order to properly place the pets with their proper owners.

Owner Kristin Cowan said the inspiration came from a bar she had visited in Charleston on a trip. She loved it so much, she decided to open her own.

“I just wanted to combine my three favorite things, which are cats, wine and history,” said Cowan.

If you are interested in adopting, or you just want to hang out with some fuzzy felines, you can visit their site here.