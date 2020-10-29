GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County launched a new app designed to help voters navigate through the voting process.
The county’s board of elections launched the Moco Voter App which is available for use on Apple and Android devices. The app gives voters locations, directions, and wait times for early voting and centers on Election Day. Other features include a tracking tool for mail-in and provisional ballots. There is also a sample ballot along with voter information.
“Don’t forget to download our app, our Moco Voter App, it gives you the closet voter locations and wait times,” said Gilberto A. Zelaya, public information officer, Montgomery County Board of Elections.
So far, a total of 47,000 voters showed up to the polls and the county received 377,000 mail in ballots.
- Graphic: Bodycam video released of police-involved death of Karon Hylton
- West Virginia Delegation urges President Trump to designate state funeral for well-known hero
- NASA to launch new satellite to enhance data for weather models, hurricane forecasting
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 8: Key AFC, NFC matchups
- New app designed to help voters in Montgomery County
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App