New app designed to help voters in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County launched a new app designed to help voters navigate through the voting process.

The county’s board of elections launched the Moco Voter App which is available for use on Apple and Android devices. The app gives voters locations, directions, and wait times for early voting and centers on Election Day. Other features include a tracking tool for mail-in and provisional ballots. There is also a sample ballot along with voter information.

“Don’t forget to download our app, our Moco Voter App, it gives you the closet voter locations and wait times,” said Gilberto A. Zelaya, public information officer, Montgomery County Board of Elections.

So far, a total of 47,000 voters showed up to the polls and the county received 377,000 mail in ballots.