Netflix’s ‘Self Made’ tells of first female millionaire

BERLIN (AP) — As virus deaths mounted and Americans hoped for some economic relief Tuesday from their divided government, heath officials and leaders warned that the world was entering a critical period that would determine just how deeply the pandemic slices through their nations.

While Chinese authorities said they would finally end a two-month lockdown in hard-hit Hubei province where the coronavirus outbreak first began, nations in Europe, North America and elsewhere pressed harder to enforce the stay-at-home restrictions placed on 1.5 billion people worldwide.