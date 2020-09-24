Nearly $8M in additional funds planned for child care in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council introduced a special appropriation of nearly $8 million with plans to help support school-age child care providers and to help families get access to daycare.

The special appropriation of $8 million would be in addition to funds previously allocated in this years budget, which will still need to be approved. The money is from federal funding.

“This investment is also critical to the county’s economic recovery, allowing furloughed child care providers to return to work and caregivers to attend to their professional responsibilities,” said Council President Sidney Katz.

According to a press release, the funding for school-age child care providers is severely needed to help offset increased COVID-19 related expenses and decreased revenue.

The plan would provide $1.8 million to help child care centers in Montgomery County buildings reopen for full-day, school age services.

$250,000 grants will be awarded based on the number of classrooms a child care provider has open. In order to be eligible for a grant, child care providers must:

Reopen full-day, school-age child care classrooms in MCPS buildings during the first semester of the MCPS 2020-2021 school year

Have a Maryland license to operate child care in the classrooms

Have a facility use license for the classrooms through the Office of Community Use of Public Facilities

Be in good standing with the State of Maryland

The plan would also provide $5.6 million to help students pay for full-day, school-age child care services within Montgomery County. The money will come from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Children, Youth and Families.

A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

