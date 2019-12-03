Nearly $180,000 new playground equipment coming to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown’s Regional Park is getting nearly a $180,000 facelift coming up in the next few months.

Board of Commissioners authorized the purchase of brand new playground equipment for Washington county kids. The Regional Park has had the same equipment for nearly 20 years. The equipment is funded 10-percent through local matches and 90-percent through Program Open Space, which is funded through the state

“I think it’s a good thing, it’s designed for kids 2-to-12 years old that they can come out and play and recreate outside.” said Operations Supervisor of Parks and Facilities Danny Hixon.

The playground is expected to be replaced next year.