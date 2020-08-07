NCAA approve transfer waiver for Taulia Tagovailoa, ruled eligible for Maryland’s 2020 football season

Maryland Football Coach Mike Locksley announced that Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is transfering to Maryland.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Almost three months later, the NCAA approved sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer waiver, and will be immediately eligible for the 2020 football season.

The former Alabama quarterback, and brother of Tua Tagovailoa, finished his career with the Crimson Tide going 9-of-12 for 100 yards in five games played during the 2019 season.

Before enrolling at Alabama, Tagovailoa was a unanimous four-star prospect, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class by 247Sports and PrepStar.

