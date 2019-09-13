NC State at West Virginia: Mountaineer GameDay, TV/stream info, and more

West Virginia returns to Milan Puskar Stadium for this year’s Gold Rush game after taking their first loss on the road. This week, the Mountaineers will face the NC State Wolf Pack (2-0), who will pose as a quality week three opponent.

Mountaineer GameDay returns!

Start your Saturday with Scott Nolte and Amanda Mazey in studio with Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell live from the stadium on Mountaineer GameDay. The gang will preview the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Wolf Pack and give inside analysis on all things WVU football.

Mountaineer GameDay airs at 10 a.m. ET on your local Nexstar affiliates and 11 a.m. ET on AT&T SportsNet (check your local listings).

Match-up Preview

The Mountaineers (1-1) are looking for redemption after their lop-sided loss to Missouri. They have struggled to run the ball and are averaging just 32 yards per game on the ground so far, a number they hope to bring up significantly this week. In order to do that, they will need to puncture the stout NC State defense, which led by Tony Gibson, hasn’t let up a single offensive touchdown all year.

On the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers are tasked with slowing the second-best offense so far in the ACC. In two games, the Wolf Pack have gained 1045 yards of total offense in a balanced attack that averages 37.5 points per game.

Oddsshark.com currently has the Wolf Pack as 6.5-point favorites over the Mountaineers.

Still trying to get tickets?

If you are in town and want to get in to the game, tickets are still available on WVUGame.com. You can also head over to StubHub.com to purchase tickets as well.

How to watch from home

This week’s match-up will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1, or you can stream it on the Fox Sports GO app.