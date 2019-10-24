Nationals fans cheer on team at watch parties

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington Nationals are in the World Series, along with the Houston Astros. The first two games were played in Houston.

Plenty of fans came out to cheer on their home team at local watch parties.

When asked what advantages the Nats have over Houston, local fan George Flam said, “They have passion. They are the underdogs and they are relishing the moment, they have the ability to come from behind that the Astros don’t have.”

“It seems like they’re coming together at the right time of the year, which is the World Series,” said Paul Macuch.

“This is gonna be a pitching-heavy series, we both have really good pitchers, at the end of the day it comes down to pitching and defense at the end of the day for the series,” said Brendan Macuch.

Kate Koester says the one thing that’s going to carry the Washington team through the end is, “They are playing as one. I just keep saying that they’re the ‘bad news bears,’ they started out bad but they came together as a team.”

Barry Nolan, general manager of Brickside Food and Drink, where the watch party was held, said, “We’re just really excited, people are having a good time, it’s a great week for D.C. sports.”

The Nationals will play the next game of the series at home in Nationals Park this Friday.