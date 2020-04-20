Woman facing murder charges after man found dead in Pocahontas County

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman is facing murder charges after deputies found a man dead in Pocahontas County.

According to court documents, deputies were called to a home in Marlinton Friday, April 17, 2020 for a report of a man who was not responding to medical treatment. Deputies found the victim, Russell Sharp, in the yard of a home with no pulse. Sharp was pronounced dead at Pocahontas County Memorial Hospital.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Renada Chafins for first degree murder. Deputies believe Chafins killed Sharp by strangling him. She’s being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.