CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower.
Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.
Latest Posts
- Woman arrested after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago, police say
- Sheldon Adelson, billionaire casino mogul and major GOP donor, dies at 87
- January is Blood Donor Awareness Month
- Federal judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row
- Girl Scouts facing challenges, get creative selling cookies during pandemic