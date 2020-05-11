Winter’s last stand: Freeze Warnings & 80 degrees!

Mother Nature just won’t quit. She’s cold hearted or just plain old cold! The major player over the last 2 weeks has been the persistent cold across the eastern half of North America. This has brought us rain, wind, hail and snow! Hold tight, we’re almost done…for good.

Tuesday morning will bring the region Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories. So all of those plants you’ve brought inside…keep them there! You’ve become quite friendly with them and they’re easier to deal with than your children during quarantine. Leave them put.

Freeze Warnings are in the light blue and Frost Advisories are in the darker blue.

We are about to bust this pattern wide open and kick it back to the north, where it should be! We are going to see the warmth build back in by Thursday for sure! We’ll finally be above normal this week which is 74 degrees for this time of year. Amen!

Finally, the cold will be leaving us!

The low pressure off the West Coast will help kick the low pressure over the Great Lakes…and it will be a swift kick in the trough! So that means 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Now…we will have the chance for a few spotty storms each day but who cares because we’ll be in the 80s!!!