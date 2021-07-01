Will state parks reach capacity July 4th? Officials say it’s likely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reminded potential state park visitors to plan ahead for the three-day holiday weekend.

“DCNR is expecting a busy Fourth of July weekend and we encourage all potential visitors to plan accordingly for high traffic,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, in a press release.

Visitors planning to travel to Pa. parks for the holiday weekend are encouraged to arrive early and consider alternative options since popular parks may reach capacity early.

“We have seen crowding close parks this year as summerlike weather has settled in and we project potential closings for capacity if the weather remains nice this holiday weekend,” Dunn said.

According to the DCNR website, the following state parks often near or reach full capacity:

Beltzville (Carbon County)

Codorus (York County)

French Creek (Chester County)

Hickory Run (Carbon County)

Keystone (Westmoreland County)

Kinzua Bridge (McKean County)

Marsh Creek (Chester County)

Neshaminy (Bucks County)

Nockamixon (Bucks County)

Ohiopyle (Fayette County)

Presque Isle (Erie County)

Ricketts Glen (Luzerne County)

Tyler (Bucks County)

Washington Crossing (Bucks County)

Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks, 2.2 million acres of forests, 6,100 local parks, and many other recreational opportunities. To help ensure all available campsites and other rentals are available for visitors, DCNR recommends canceling reservations if plans change during the holiday weekend and throughout the year.

The DCNR website also offers a list of alternative state parks and forests that are options for when popular locations begin turning away visitors.