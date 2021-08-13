Who is eligible to receive a 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Late Thursday night, federal health officials authorized an additional COVID-19 vaccination shot for those who need it.

The FDA has authorized third doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for some people with weakened immune systems and transplant patients.

West Virginia’s Coronavirus Task Force says they will be prepared if the third dose gets approved by the CDC. “We know based on initial guidance from the FDA, what those potential numbers could look like. But it’s all going to depend on that final assessment that comes out,” said Major General (Retired) James Hoyer, during Governor Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.

The FDA made no mention of Johnson and Johnson’s one-dose vaccine. Bobby Brown and Martha Ross who were attending lunch at Kanawha Valley Senior Services center say, getting the third shot is a no-brainer.

“We need to stop this pandemic. It’s gone on too long and we need to do everything possible to prevent it from spreading and we need to get on board whoever isn’t helping this situation,” said Ross.

“I’m a senior citizen, and I knew to get this shot because I got grandkids, and I got nephews and cousins and things like that. So in other words, if you don’t get your shot it’s just like one rotten apple can spoil the whole bunch,” said Brown.

Doctors estimate that the third vaccine will only apply to about 3% of adults. The elderly say they’re just ready to get back to normalcy. “To be able to work and be able to play and be able to garden, and exercise and play bingo,” said Ross.

Separately, U.S. health officials are continuing to closely monitor if and when an average person’s immunity wanes enough to require boosters for everyone.

On Saturday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a walk-in vaccine and testing clinic, at the health department from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.