WATCH: Pelosi thanks George Floyd for ‘sacrificing’ his life for justice

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(WTRF) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing backlash for thanking George Floyd for sacrificing his life for justice.

Pelosi made the comments at a Congressional Black Caucus news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder.

“Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice,” Pelosi said. “For being there to call out to your mom — How heartbreaking was that? — call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe.'”

She added, “Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice.”

Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for being murdered pic.twitter.com/na0Fjoj891 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2021

On Tuesday evening after Chauvin’s conviction, Pelosi clarified her earlier remarks, tweeting, “George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain.”

George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. https://t.co/tWln9NRg1g — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021

A 12-member jury in Hennepin County Court found Chauvin guilty Tuesday of all charges, including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.