Watch live: House presents articles to Senate to begin Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate is set to become an impeachment court on Thursday, one day after the House officially handed over the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Two ceremonial procedures are set to take place Thursday in the Senate. The first is when the House impeachment managers, who are serving as prosecutors, walk to the Senate and formally read the articles of impeachment. Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, will then be sworn in. The second procedure will be when Roberts swears in the senators who are serving as jurors in the trial.

Thursday’s proceedings are mostly a formal presentation of the articles that were signed by House members and transferred to the Senate Wednesday evening. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the trial and opening arguments won’t really begin until Tuesday.

Digital anchor JB Biunno will bring you coverage throughout the day. He will be joined by political reporter Evan Donovan and Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer at 12 p.m. ET. At 2 p.m. ET, JB will be joined by 8 On Your Side Investigates reporter Mahsa Saeidi, who is a licensed attorney and former New York City prosecutor, and Washington correspondent Trevor Shirley.